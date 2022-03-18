LCVA winter gala a huge success

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts welcomed more than 550 arts supporters to its ninth biennial winter gala on Saturday, March 5. The gala is the best attended event of its kind in the region and was also the first large in person event hosted by the museum since its 2020 gala. This year’s gala raised more than $250,000 in support the LCVA’s community outreach programs. LCVA executive director Rachel Talent Ivers said “the LCVA is – and always has been – free for everyone. We believe there should be no barriers to transformative experience of the visual arts. Because of the generosity of our supporters, we can ensure meaningful experiences for all segments of our community.”