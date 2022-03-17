Khan named to dean’s list

Hayat Khan, from Farmville, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Radford University.

Appearing on the dean’s list is the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University students can receive for their performance during a semester.

Students are placed on the dean’s list if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and no incomplete grades.