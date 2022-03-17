Jazz ensemble concert set

On Tuesday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. the Longwood University (LU) Jazz Ensemble will present a concert in Jarman Auditorium on the Longwood campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The LU Jazz Ensemble, in its twenty-ninth year under the direction of Dr. Charles Kinzer, will perform music from the repertoire of W.C. Handy, Count Basie, Carlos Santana, Glenn Miller, and The Brecker Brothers, among others.

The concert will feature a guest soloist, trumpeter Austin Merriman, Instructor of Trumpet at Longwood University. Merriman will perform the ballad “I Remember Clifford,” a jazz tribute composed by Benny Golson in honor of the great soloist Clifford Brown, whose life was cut short by an automobile accident in the late 1950s.

Student soloists who will be featured with the Jazz Ensemble on March 22 include Brandon Glass, a sophomore trumpeter from Chesterfield; Brian Searcy, a senior saxophonist from Powhatan; and Noah Carter, a senior bassist from Clarksville.