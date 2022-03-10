FFA members compete in judging contest

On Feb. 3 and 4 Buckingham FFA members competed in the Block and Bridle Horse Hippology and Horse Judging Contests held on the campus of Virginia Tech. This was a large event with over 100 participants in each age level division with members competing from 4H and FFA.

The Horse Hippology Contest which was held on Feb. 3, is a test of knowledge related to the equine (horse) industry. Members must be able to identify tools, feeds and breeds of horses along with a test that could cover a range of topics encompassing anatomy, history and genetics. Adelynne Baugher competed as an individual in the junior division placing 16th overall. Adelynne was able to work with other individuals as a composite team to complete the problem-solving activity in which they placed fifth overall.

The Senior Team members were Madison Loflin, Jenna Oliver, Sydney Oliver and Amiah Porter. They placed 34th overall out of 50 teams.

Members competed on Saturday in the Horse Judging Contest which tested them on their knowledge of placing horses based on the horse’s conformation, horse’s performance or riders ability. The Senior Team with the same members as the Horse Hippology Team, placed 12th overall.

Members enjoyed competing for their first time at the Block and Bridle contests. The Block and Bridle Club is a club at Virginia Tech that is based around agriculture and animal science. During the weekend, members also toured the campus of Virginia Tech where they learned about the history of the university.