Elijah Samuel “Sammy” Gowin, 74 of Buckingham, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 5, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Sammy was the son of the late Elijah Allen Gowin and the late Odell Scruggs Gowin.

Sammy is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Gowin; his children, Elijah Gowin Jr., Samantha Smith (Morgan), Candice Dowse (Maggy) and Jennifer Cunningham (Joseph) and his grandchildren, Alley Ragland, Henry Smith, Michael Dowse, Danielle and Bo Absher, Summer and Kayli Cunningham. He is also survived by a special nephew, Dennis Gowin (Cheryl) and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Sammy loved hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors riding his side by side with special friends, Edward and Elaine Rush. Sammy most enjoyed his days working outdoors with his son working their lawn care business.

Funeral services were held March 8, at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, with interment in the church cemetery.

The family wishes to thank their loving Mulberry Grove Church family for all of their love and support.

Dunkum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.