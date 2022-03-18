E. M. “Sonny” Pairet, 92, peacefully passed away at home March 16.

Sonny was born Feb. 22, 1930 in Millboro Springs to L. M. Pairet and Minnie S. Pairet who preceded him in death along with his sister, Betty Pairet Watson.

He graduated from Farmville High School and attended Richmond Polytechnic Institute and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He helped his father start Farmville Electric Appliance Company on Main Street, which several years later evolved into Pairet’s Inc.

Sonny was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, plant a garden and enjoy time with family and friends. In later years, you could always find him sitting near the front entrance of Pairet’s and talking to most anyone that walked past. He was always up for sharing a good joke and telling a great story.

He is survived by his wife, Marge Pairet and her four children. He is also survived by his son, Thomas M. Pairet, and wife, Penn and two grandchildren, Samantha and Thomas Pairet; his daughter, Betsy Pairet Somerville, husband, George and two granddaughters, Amanda Thomas and Stephanie Sale and three great grandchildren, Caleb, Luke and Lizzie Thomas.

Arrangements are being handled by Puckett’s Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held, Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m., with visitation of family and friends at 2 p.m., at Farmville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your church or favorite charity. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his caregivers and hospice nurses. www.puckettfh.com.