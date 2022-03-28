Dr. Flora Ballowe de Hart died peacefully in her home on Feb. 22. Flora was born Feb. 12, 1931 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She attended schools in Buckingham County, Virginia, prior to entering Longwood College, where she was an honor graduate with a B. A. in Secondary Education. After teaching in Virginia public schools four years, she received a Master’s Degree in History from the University of Virginia. She taught at Louisburg College for fifteen years before coming to the University of Texas at Austin on a fellowship to earn her Ph.D. in Educational Administration. She also served as Dean of Students at Hendrix College.

After receiving her doctorate, Dr. de Hart took a position at St. Edward’s University where she retired after almost twenty years as Director of Student Teaching and Certification and Associate Professor Emerita, and established scholarships in the School of Education.

Dr. de Hart was listed in Who’s Who in the South and Southwest, Outstanding Educators of America, the Dictionary of international Biography, and International Who’s Who in Community Service.

Prior to and following her retirement, Dr. de Hart loved to travel and explore other cultures. She loved people and learning about them. She traveled the world extensively. In her earlier years, while still teaching, she visited Aztec and Mayan temples and ruins throughout Mexico. She loved going on cruises, with Tahiti being one of her favorite destinations. She was proud of having been to all 50 states.

Dr. de Hart was a wonderful dancer. That is how she kept in shape and she won several contests with her friends during her retirement. She was a true storyteller with a great sense of humor and a sharp wit. She would say that “Life’s a stage, on my stage I choose comedy!” She often said that she lived a wonderful and colorful life.

Dr. de Hart is the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Beatrice Cope Ballowe of Farmville. She is survived by cousins in Virginia and North Carolina. She had the love and respect of many friends, colleagues and former students.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the education studies program at St. Edward’s University online at bit.ly/floradehart or mailed to St. Edward’s University, P. O. Box 2147, San Antonio, TX 78297-9903. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Flora de Hart.