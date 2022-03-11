Citizens can help fight hunger

If you are a shopper at Food Lion in Farmville or the surrounding area, you have the opportunity to help fight hunger for those in need.

During March, Food Lion customers can help fight hunger in the community while shopping in-store or online through Food Lion To Go.

For every bag of specially marked Food Lion oranges purchased from March 2 – 22, Food Lion Feeds will help provide five meals to local Feeding America® member food banks.

Each $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

According to a press release from Food Lion Media Relations, the total amount donated to each local food bank will be based on the number of eligible bagged oranges sold in each food bank’s service area.

“For the fourth year in a row, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with customers to support our neighbors in need through the annual Orange Bag campaign,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Every orange bag purchase helps support local food banks and nourishes customers in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.”

Since 2014, Food Lion Feeds has provided more than 900 million meals to neighbors in need. The company has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025.

Part of this commitment includes hosting retail campaigns, like the Orange Bag, as well as providing meals through the 20-year-old Food Lion Food Rescue program where near-date fresh produce and pantry staples are donated to a network of local feeding agencies