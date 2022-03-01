Charles Henry Haigh Sr., 88 of Cumberland, passed away on Feb. 16. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Olga Mycawka Haigh and his daughter, Anna Haigh Strauss.

He is survived by his son, Charles (wife, Joanne) of Rice; daughter, Bella Haigh Hull of Midlothian; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

The family chooses to celebrate his life in private.

In lieu of flowers please consider giving a donation to your local SPCA for Charles has a love of all animals.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.