Charles Eugene Southall Jr. passed away in his home in Prospect on March 9. Charles was born on July 5, 1962 and was the son of the late Frances Stanley Southall and the late Charles E. “Sonny” Southall Sr. and the brother of the late Adam Leslie Southall Sr.

Charles leaves behind his daughter, Taylor Southall; son, Charles “Jesse” Southall and three grandchildren, Brentley, Kinsley and Rett. Charles is also survived by his brother, Andy of Keysville and sister, Cindy of Prospect.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Memory-of-Charles-E-Southall-Jr.