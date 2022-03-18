Carter speaks at chamber meeting

Members of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce met Tuesday during their regularly scheduled meeting at the VFW Hall. Buckingham County Administrator Karl Carter spoke to the group regarding ongoing county projects and upcoming events. “Mr. Carter offered a very timely update as to what’s going on at the local level of government, and we’re proud to have the county as a chamber member,” said Chamber President Thomas Jordan Miles III. Pictured are, from left, seated, newly appointed board members Brenda Jones, Amy White; standing, Bro. Max Watner, Miles, Carter and new board member Justin Midkiff, who serves as the county’s Clerk of the Circuit Court along with being a newly appointed chamber director.