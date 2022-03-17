Carlile picks up second Big South honor

Freshman Amelia Carlile had another strong showing this week and picked up Big South honors for the second consecutive time, this time as Freshman of the Week.

Carlile recorded nine saves to help the lancers maintain their lead over Saint Francis University 17-5. After the contest against the Red Flash, Carlile leads the Big South in save percentage with .462. The Monument, Colorado native is also ranked second in the conference for goals against average of 11.85 goals allowed per game. In addition, Carlile sits first in the Big South for saves, with a total of 61 on the season after another outstanding week in between the pipes.

For the Lancers, they will take their recent back-to-back victories to the Nation’s capital when they play George Washington on Saturday, March 19.