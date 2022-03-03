Betty Speas Horn went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 23, at her daughter’s home in Indian Trail, North Carolina.

Betty was born in Winchester on Oct. 30, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Mary Sonner and Charles J. Crim. She was a devout Christian and member of Payne Memorial United Methodist Church. Her many jobs included working for the Cumberland Assay Office, Carysbrook Mill, but, most important, homemaker and babysitter.

Betty was affectionately known as “Grandma” to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and their friends, whom she loved dearly. One of her favorite pastimes was watching them all play many different sports.

Betty leaves behind her son, Ronnie Speas of Cumberland; daughter, Connie Speas (Margaret) of Indian Trail, North Carolina; step daughter, Rita Beverly (Ralph); step son, David “Bo” Horne (Sharon) of Cumberland; grandchildren, Barry Speas (Betty Jo), Jason Speas, Dixie Ortiz (Tim), Brandy Jamerson (Scotty) and Dakota Speas (Julia) and step grandchildren, Brian Beverly (Bridget), Crystal Madison (Joe), Credena Hatcher (Michael), April Sullivan, Cody Beverly (Matthew), Daniel Horne (Kay). She is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren, numerous cousins, friends, and special friend and caregiver, Myra Jones.

Betty is preceded in death by her first husband, Arlie Speas; second husband, Alvie Horn; son, Tommy Speas; daughter, Bonnie Clabo; stepdaughter, Wanda Sullivan; sister, Charlotte Glascock and brother, Sonny Crim.

A funeral service for Betty Speas Horn was held on Thursday, March 3, at Payne Memorial UMC in Cumberland. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. A church service was at 11 a.m., with the graveside service immediately following at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Payne Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 323, Cumberland, VA 23040.