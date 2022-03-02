Annual meeting set

The Friends of the Appomattox River will hold its annual meeting on Friday, March 4, from 7-9 p.m. The public is invited to attend the in-person annual meeting. Gather at the Mill Room, in the lowest level of One Mill Street, Farmville. The evening will begin with some social time, followed by a recap of activities and accomplishments from the prior year. New officers will be elected and some time will be spent planning future activities. For questions contact Mark Kernohan at (440) 452-8522.