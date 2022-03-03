Academic jackets awarded to seniors

Fifty-four Prince Edward High School seniors were awarded academic jackets during a ceremony on Feb. 17. Jackets were given to those students who earned a 3.2 cumulative or better Grade Point Average (GPA) by the end of their junior year of high school. Mrs. McQuaige- Hicks, principal, stated, “Having 54 students rise to the occasion is the epitome of our vision and mission.” She also shared that it was wonderful to see the students wear their jackets to school following the ceremony. While the event was a collaborative effort, Mrs. McQuaige-Hicks gave most of the credit to her counseling team for the planning and behind-the-scenes work. Academic jacket recipients are Savannah Barron, Griffin Beach, Kemani Bowles, Dawn Bryant, Caleb Camp, Ronald Carricato, Morgan Curtis, Michael Dailey, Taylor Eanes, Kyla Edmonds, Amy Flanagan, Sharna’ Foster, Tyler Franklin, Andrew Godfrey, Corbin Gridley, Nathan Hamilton, J’Tae Hardy, Cordont’a Harper, Jasmine Harris, Danyel Haskins, Ahmaud Hicks, Jada Hicks, Samya Hurt-Jordan, Thomas Jackson, Tyana Jackson, Shania Jennings, Monay Johnson, Muhammad Zakky Johnston, Kaniya Kimbrough, Mason Kinne, Camden Libby, Shana Loveday, Alyson Lucas, Kyrin Lyttle, Kelise’ Marsh, Meera Mishra, Angelica Pena, Joseph Raymond, Avia Reeves, Michael Riggleman, Ashandra Robertson, Emily Sansalone, Ryan Shoenthal, Timothy Slater, Charles Swanson, Sabrina Tappen, Kayleigh Taylor, Maria Tindall, Joshua Tobias, Eve Utzinger, Alani Walton, Evelyn Weese, Colin Wells and Dionna Welton-Boxley.