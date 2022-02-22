Wind Symphony to perform at Jarman Auditorium

The Longwood University Wind Symphony will present a free concert of musical variety on Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Jarman Auditorium on the Longwood University campus.

Admission is free. The public is welcome. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The Wind Symphony, under direction of Earl E. Shaffer, Jr, will open the concert with a fiery Spanish march “Amparito Roca.”

The guest soloist for the evening is LU Music Department vocal professor Dr. Lisa Burrs, who will sing two George Gershwin jazz classics, “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

The highlight of the concert is “Inchon” by Robert W, Smith. This piece is dedicated to all Korean War Veterans including the composer’s own father. This dramatic work will take the listener to Hill 812 Inchon, the site of one of the most intense battles of this conflict through sound effects of helicopters and descriptive musical composition techniques.

Other enjoyable musical moments include “English Country Settings,” “Four, On a Remix of Beethoven” and the concert will conclude with “The Fairest of the Fair,” a march by the great American march master, John Philip Sousa.

The entire community is invited to this evening of enjoyable band music.