VSP investigates Saturday fatality

Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a Saturday evening crash in Buckingham County resulting in the death of the female passenger.

According to information from VSP, the crash occurred at 5:29 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

VSP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 617 just west of Route 667.

“A 2006 Ford Freestyle was traveling east on Route 617 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed the centerline, overcorrected again and ran back off the right side of the road. It then struck a ditch and overturned,” a release from VSP noted.

The driver, Sandy C. Patterson, 30, of Dillwyn, was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger, Louise B. Patterson, 64, of Dillwyn died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.