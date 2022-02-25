Vote to support Homes for Heroes

Lynchburg Area Veterans Council (LAVC) is a finalist for the $10,000 Homes For Heroes Foundation’s Share the Love grant to support the local non-profit’s Veteran housing insecurity and homelessness efforts.

LAVC is currently helping roughly a dozen service members with temporary housing as they wait to receive benefits. LAVC President Tom Current, states they’ve helped hundreds of Veterans in their eight years and raised nearly $500,000 in aid for housing, furniture and utility bills.

The Council also owns the historical, childhood home of Lynchburg’s Medal of Honor recipient, Desmond T. Doss, who inspired the movie Hacksaw Ridge, and is currently housing 3 homeless Veterans in the Desmond T. Doss Veterans Home.

LAVC encourages readers to share this voting link with friends, family, co-workers and community to help rally support.

LAVC is in competition with two other larger Veteran non-profits in larger areas (Colorado Springs and North Texas), which means they need all the votes and support possible from our communities and friends. This is a winner take all grant based on the website voting total. Voting ends Feb. 28 at 11:45 pm CST. The voting website is at tinyurl.com/3t932ahe, also at facebook.com/LynchburgAreaVeteransCouncil. Select Lynchburg Area Veterans Council from the non-profits drop down list, check the box for over 18 years old, and hit submit. No personal information is collected when you cast your vote.

This LAVC grant vote deadline ties in nicely with this Saturday’s Coldest Night of the Year walk supporting Miriam’s House in Lynchburg (cnoy.com/location/lynchburg).