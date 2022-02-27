Tigers win in first-round of ODAC Tournament

Sophomore Josiah Hardy scored a career-high 19 points, adding a game-high nine rebounds, to lead Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) to an 86-71 first-round victory past Shenandoah University (SU) in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Basketball Tournament on Monday night at S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. Sophomore Adam Brazil added 17 points for the #7 seed Tigers (14-10), who led 44-34 at halftime while advancing to play #2 seed Guilford (NC) College in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. Jaylen Williams posted game-highs of 22 points, 11 assists and five steals for the #10 seed Hornets (4- 22).

“One game championships from here on out,” said third-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “On to Thursday.”

H-SC and SU were playing for the second time in three days after the Tigers won 84-59 to complete the regular season this past Saturday, Feb. 19 in Winchester. The Hornets started fast and took an early 16-8 advantage at 13:12 of the first half. H-SC responded with 11 unanswered points to lead 19-16 at 9:50-getting a layup from sophomore Alex Elliott consecutive three-point field goals from junior Miles Harris and a conventional three-point play inside from Hardy. SU rallied back to tie it at 25-25 with 6:36 on the clock, but the Tigers answered back with seven-straight points to lead 32-25 at 4:34-six of the points from sophomore DJ Wright. The Garnet & Grey continued the momentum and pushed the margin to 44-34 at the intermission with Hardy (11) and Wright (8) combining for 19 first-half points.

H-SC began the second half with a 15-7 run to lead 59-41 at 15:17, getting two quick three-pointers from Brazil, a basket from Hardy, another three-pointer from junior Ryan Clements, and back-to-back layups from Elliott. SU was within 59-45 at 13:33, but the Tigers shut the door with a 10-1 outburst to lead 69-46 with 9:47 remaining. Fifth-year Jake Hahn started it with a three-pointer, followed by another from Brazil, along with baskets inside by sophomore Davidson Hubbard and Hardy. The Garnet & Grey maintained their comfortable margin and still led 78- 55 at 3:13 after a pair of free throws by junior Chase Turner, before the Hornets managed to narrow the final margin over the final minutes.

Hardy led H-SC with his career-high 19 points, including 8-10 field goals, adding his game-high nine rebounds, along with three steals. Brazil finished with his 17 points, including 4-6 three-pointers, for the Tigers. Elliott contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, while Clements had 11 points and three steals. H-SC shot 46% (28-61) from the field, including 33% (8-24) on three-pointers and 82% (22-27) at the free throw line.

Williams, the ODAC’s leading scorer, led SU with his game-highs of 22 points, 11 assists and five steals. Deondre McNeill had 13 points and three blocks for the Hornets. SU shot 43% (26-60) from the field, including 33% (6-18) on three-pointers and 72% (13-18) at the line.

Listed below is the full schedule for the 2022 ODAC Men’s Basketball Tournament. For more information, visit any of the participating schools’ websites, or go to the ODAC tournament website.

2022 ODAC MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 24 at Salem Civic Center

Game 3: #1 Randolph-Macon vs. #9 Bridgewater | 1 p.m.

Game 4: #4 Washington and Lee vs. #5 Roanoke | 3 p.m.

Game 5: #2 Guilford vs. #7 Hampden-Sydney | 6 p.m.

Game 6: #3 Virginia Wesleyan vs. #6 Lynchburg | 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, Feb. 26 at Salem Civic Center

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 | 1 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 | 3 p.m.

Championship

Sunday, Feb. 27 at Salem Civic Center

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 | 1 p.m.