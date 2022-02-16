Tigers finish sixth at ODAC Swimming Championships

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) completed its competition at the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Swimming Championships on Sunday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. The Tigers finished sixth among 10 teams with 163 points, while Washington and Lee University won the conference championship with its 933.50 points.

“These guys experienced a tough season, yet they were able to crush some personal bests this weekend,” said 11th-year head coach Betsy Leonard. “We will miss our seniors like crazy, but we feel confident that they are handing over the reins to a talented group of underclassmen who have already started setting their goals for next season. I’m extremely confident in the future of H-SC Swimming!”

H-SC finished sixth in the 400 Yard Free Relay on Sunday night with a time of 3:17.96, a relay team that included freshman Quinn Hardimon, freshman Matt Brooks, junior Braxton Psuik and senior Woody Parsons.

The Tigers had four individuals advance to Sunday’s event finals, including Parsons, senior Jason Covaney and freshman Charles Adams in the 200 Fly, as well as junior Andrew Rehak in the 200 Back. Parsons posted 2:00.16 to place 10th in the 200 Fly, followed by Covaney in 2:18.46 to finish 15th, and Adams in 2:24.10 to place 16th. Rehak swam 2:10.24 to finish 14th in the 200 Back.

In Sunday preliminary results, H-SC entered nine swimmers in the 100 Free with Psuik leading the way with his time of 50.15 to finish 17th and earn an alternate spot for the finals. Others in the same event were Brooks (21st, 51.06), freshman Brandon Hyde (24th, 52.23), sophomore Patrick Duffy (26th, 52.71), freshman Cole Renfrow (30th, 54.90), senior Ben Hiter (32nd, 56.66), junior Patrick Garifo (33rd, 58.07), freshman Carson Mann (34th, 1:02.71) and senior Joe Corbett (35th, 1:09.21).

In addition, Renfrow finished 18th in the 200 Breast with a time of 2:33.46 and was an alternate for the finals.

H-SC finished the 2021-22 campaign with a final dual-meet record of 5-2 overall, 4-1 in the ODAC. The Tigers could return as many as 11 lettermen for 2022-23.