Tigers fall on the road at Guilford

Junior Ryan Clements and sophomore Alex Elliott each scored 14 points, but Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) dropped a 62-59 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball decision on the road at Guilford College (GC) on Tuesday night in Greensboro, North Carolina. The visiting Tigers, who trailed 33-25 at halftime, took a late 59-58 lead with 25.3-seconds remaining before dropping to 11-8 overall, 6-6 in the ODAC. Jorden Davis scored a game-high 23 points, including the go ahead layup with just 15.9-seconds left to play, as the host Quakers improved to 14-5 overall, 10-2 in the ODAC.

“Very proud of the fight our guys had tonight,” said third-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “We put ourselves in a position to win the game and came up a few plays short. I know the guys will be eager to learn from this one as we go into the last week and a half of the regular season.”

H-SC took a 7-6 advantage at 10:48 of the first half following five quick points from Elliott, including a three-point field goal and an offensive rebound basket, during a low scoring start to the contest. GC answered with a 14-8 run to lead 20-15 with 4:51 left in the opening half. The Tigers came right back tied it at 20-20 at 4:07 after a layup and three-pointer from Clements. The Quakers, however, outscored their visitors 13-5 over the final 3:37 to lead 33-25 at the intermission.

GC extended its advantage to begin the second half, leading 38-27 at 16:50, but H-SC began battling back and used a quick 11-1 run to close to within 39-38 with 14:32 remaining-getting three-pointers from Clements, Elliott and junior Miles Harris, as well as a floater in the lane by Clements. The Tigers continued their run, increasing it to 19-5, to lead 46-43 at 10:58 following back-to-back three-pointers by Elliott. The Quakers responded with a 15-5 run to go back ahead 58-51 with 2:34 on the clock. H-SC, however, refused to quit and rallied back to take a 59-58 lead with just 25.3-seconds left to play-getting a free throw from sophomore Adam Brazil, two free throws followed by a steal and layup by Clements, and the go-ahead three-pointer from fifth-year Jake Hahn. Unfortunately, GC scored the final four points via a layup from Davis and two free throws by Liam Ward sandwiched around a missed three-pointer by the visitors over the final 15.9-seconds.

Clements and Elliott each led H-SC with their respective 14 points, Elliott making 4-6 three-pointers and adding five rebounds, as well. Hahn and junior Chase Turner (Virginia Beach) each finished with six points for the Tigers. H-SC shot 40% (21-52) from the field, including 44% (10-23) on three-pointers, and 70% (7-101) at the free throw line.

Davis led GC with his game-high 23 points, including 5-8 three-pointers, while Ward added 11 points for the Quakers. GC shot 40% (20-50) from the field, including 38% (8-21) on three-pointers, and 61% (14-23) at the line.

H-SC will play at home on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. against ODAC member Roanoke College on Senior Day in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. The Tigers will recognize Jake Hahn and senior forward/center Jack Wyatt during a special pregame ceremony.