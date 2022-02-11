Thomas McRussell Manis “T.M.”, 92, passed away on Feb. 7, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Grainger County, Tennessee, on Jan. 2, 1930 and moved to Farmville at the age of 16.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Senger Manis; children, Thomas David Manis (Kathi) and Carl Alan Manis (Charity); grandchildren, Mollie Miller (Mark) and Ben Manis (Katie); great grandchildren, Macie Miller, Maxden Miller, Mary Grace Manis and Maddie June Manis and siblings, Vaughn Manis, Hugh Manis (Helen), Jack Manis (Betty), Ruby Harris and Paul Manis (Brenda). He had many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Lynn Manis; parents, David Arthur Manis and Mollie Huskey Manis and siblings, Glenn Manis, Lucille West and Betty Carr.

He was very proud to have served in the Army during the Korean War.

He worked for Continental Can Company for 30+ years and then did bulldozer work for many more years. After retirement, his hobby was cutting firewood and giving it away.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, from 6-8 p.m, at Shorter Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m., in Concord Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in his memory to Concord Baptist Church for the OCOEE Youth Mission, 6114 Deer Run Road, Farmville, VA 23901.

