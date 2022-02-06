Small named extension agent for county

Erin Small, former educator at Randolph-Henry High School will now serve as the new Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent for Prince Edward County.

Small replaces former agriculture extension agent Katy Overby.

Small currently resides in Charlotte County on a beef cow/calf farm.

Born and raised in Fluvanna County, Small said her farming experience is quite diverse.

“I have been involved with cut lower production, horse farming, aquaponics, cattle production, and more,” Small said. “With the skills gained from my education at Virginia Tech, lifelong involvement in agricultural associations, and experiences gained as a former agriculture teacher, I am ready to serve Prince Edward County.”

Small said that part of her new position includes providing consumers and producers with the latest research and hands-on experiences to further agriculture engagement in the county.

“I look forward to working in Prince Edward County as your extension agent and am excited to form relationships and partnerships with residents and growers in the community.” Small said.

Small can be reached at the Prince Edward County Extension Office: (434) 392- 4246; or by email at erins96@vt.edu.