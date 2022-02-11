According to a Facebook post by Prince Edward County Sheriff Tony Epps there was a shooting at Worsham Grocery.

The post says on Friday, Feb. 11 the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a shooting that occurred at Worsham Grocery located at 6309 Farmville Road. Upon arrival deputies found a male laying inside the store suffering from gun shot wounds. According to information from the scene an altercation occurred between two males at the gas pumps which led to shots being fired.

A male identified as Amont’e Vaughan age 25 of Green Bay was transported to Centra Southside Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This incident is still under investigation.