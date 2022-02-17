Senior of the Month announced

The Buckingham County High School (BCHS) January Senior of the Month was Jaylen Anderson. Jaylen is the son of Lotoya Chambers-Lewis and Christian Anderson. He has 4.67 GPA, and he has been accepted to the University of Lynchburg, Michigan State and Virginia Commonwealth University. He is anticipating hearing back from a few more schools. He is hoping to pursue a career in the field of engineering or biology. While at BCHS Jaylen is an active member of the Student Council Association, National Honor Society, National Beta, Future Business Leaders of America and the undefeated Scholastic Bowl Team. He is also being recognized as the Jefferson Scholar and the Harry Byrd Scholar. Jaylen plays an important part in the community. He has received the Youth Achievement Award from the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the National Advancement of Colored People, and is a World Peace Game Foundation Youth Diplomat for the U.S. State Department.

The BCHS February Senior of the Month is Cadence Campbell. Cadence is the daughter of Herman and Holly Taylor. She currently has all A’s with a GPA of 4.730 and participates in many extracurricular activities and clubs. She participates in Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council Association, Virginia Girls State, The National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Scholastic Bowl and Varsity Softball for four years. She’s an active member at First Baptist Church in Dillwyn and goes on mission trips each summer. She attends Governor’s School in the Humanities program. Cadence has been accepted into Virginia Tech’s Engineering program with an interest in Aerospace Engineering. She enjoys fishing, hunting, sports and spending time with family and friends. Cadence shows passion and determination with her school work and reaches for her dreams.