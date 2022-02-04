Police investigating vehicle break-ins
Published 4:50 pm Friday, February 4, 2022
The Town of Farmville Police Department and Longwood University police have recently responded to a number of vehicle break-ins in the Farmville area over the past week.
According to a release from Longwood, University investigations are ongoing, and police are increasing surveillance of parking lots, including student lots. If you have a car on campus or in town, remember to
— Lock your car when it’s parked
— Turn your car’s alarm on if it has one
— Make sure no valuables are in the car or insight of passers-by
Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has knowledge that could help police in their investigations should contact the Longwood University Police Department at (434) 395-2091 or the Farmville Police Department at (434) 392-3332.