Police investigating vehicle break-ins

Published 4:50 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Staff Report

The Town of Farmville Police Department and Longwood University police have recently responded to a number of vehicle break-ins in the Farmville area over the past week.

According to a release from Longwood, University investigations are ongoing, and police are increasing surveillance of parking lots, including student lots. If you have a car on campus or in town, remember to

— Lock your car when it’s parked

— Turn your car’s alarm on if it has one

— Make sure no valuables are in the car or insight of passers-by

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has knowledge that could help police in their investigations should contact the Longwood University Police Department at (434) 395-2091 or the Farmville Police Department at (434) 392-3332.

