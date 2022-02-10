Partnership to provide COVID-19 testing

Longwood University has partnered with Curative, a medical testing company, to provide COVID-19 tests to the campus, Farmville and Southside communities with no out-of-pocket costs, the university announced Monday.

The test site will be at 121 Midtown Ave. in Farmville (near Subway and University Health Center) and will open to members of the campus community as well as anyone from the general public on weekdays starting Thursday, Feb. 10. There is no appointment needed–walk-ins are encouraged.

The testing location will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Administered tests will be PCR COVID-19 tests, and no insurance is necessary to receive a test. Tests can be sought for any reason and no symptoms are needed to get a test. Community members are encouraged to use the testing location.

“We are happy to facilitate this partnership to provide COVID-19 tests to the community with no out-of-pocket costs,” said Matthew McWilliams, assistant vice president for communications at Longwood. “It has been difficult at times to find tests across the country and in our community. By working with Curative, we will solve that problem and help keep the community safer as we deal with this pandemic.”

Patients do not receive bills for tests given at the Curative site. Testing costs are covered by insurance or, for anyone without insurance, by other programs. A patient may receive an “Explanation of Benefits” letter from their insurance company, but these are not bills.

“Curative is proud to be partnering with Longwood University and be a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy testing kiosk. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered directly and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.”

“Consistent and convenient access to testing has been a big challenge, and creative ideas and partnerships are critically important in helping our community stay ahead of COVID-19 going forward,” said Dr. Maria Almond, director of the Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of the Health. “This partnership will also be a tremendous help to our exhausted local health care providers, who have so much else on their plates beyond COVID testing. We appreciate Longwood and Curative working together to make this resource available to the public.”