MLK Day of Service Celebration sponsored

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville in conjunction with the Jericho Baptist Church recently sponsored a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Celebration. Donations of shoes, eyeglasses and sanitization products were collected from the community. The community service event was aimed to address one of the sorority’s community projects. Pictured, from left, sorority members Dana Ratliffe-Walker, Beth Gafford, Vera Cooke- Merritt and Adrienne Fletcher.