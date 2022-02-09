Johnny B. Dale, 76 of Cartersville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 2. Johnny was born in War, West Virginia to the late Bill and Dorcas Dale, in March 1945. He was one of eleven children.

He was a Navy Veteran served in Vietnam. Johnny worked for Britches in Georgetown until he retired. He has spent the last 16 years in Cartersville.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda Smith and Nancy Dale, of Cartersville and caregiver, Bernie Becker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.