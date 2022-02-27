Indoor Track & Field Championships held

2022 VHSL 1B/2B Regional Indoor Track & Field Championships were held at Altavista High on Saturday, Feb. 12. Cumberland Lady Dukes left with a Regional Runner-up effort with 113 points, led by double duty dual-student/athlete Nalonda Henderson, who also plays point guard on the Lady Dukes basketball team. Nalonda was named 2022 VHSL Indoor Track 1B/2B Region Performer of Year.

The junior multi scholar student/athlete having come off a tough nail biting defeat in the girls James River District Basketball Tournament semi-final game in Buckingham on Friday night, led the Lady Dukes indoor track team with victories in the girls 55 meters race and girls triple jump event.

The Lady Dukes received scoring efforts from team members, Nakyra Bartee, dual/athlete – basketball, Kimberly Baker, Kaliyah Braxton, scholar-dual/athlete, Christina Jones, Samara Long, and Valencia Valentin, Code RVA dual enrollee.

On the boys side Cumberland finished in sixth place with 43 points with senior Mario Carter winning the 55 meter hurdles for a third consecutive year. Teammate senior Brandon Diming qualified for VHSL State Championship with a third place triple jump effort.

Both Cumberland boys and girls team members will travel to Liberty University for VHSL 1A/2A State Indoor Track & Field Championships on March 2 and 3.

Women – Team Rankings

15 Events Scored

1) Stuarts Draft 135

2) Cumberland High School 113

3) Galileo High School 102

4) Riverheads 70

5) East Rockingham High School 39

6) William Campbell Combined 18

7) Altavista Combined School 11

8) Buffalo Gap 7

Men – Team Rankings

15 Events Scored

1) Altavista Combined School 112

2) Galileo High School 106

3) Stuarts Draft 94

4) East Rockingham High Scho 57

5) Riverheads 56

6) Cumberland High School 43

7) Luray 28

8) Buffalo Gap 14

9) William Campbell Combined 8