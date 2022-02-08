Icy conditions played a part in fatality

Published 6:45 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Staff Report

The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a Cumberland man.

According to VSP the crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7 in the 17,000 block of Philpott Road/Route 58 in Halifax County.

A 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Braxton L. Brooks, 47 was traveling east on US Route 58 when the vehicle encountered icy road conditions. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into the median where it struck a tree.

Brooks died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

