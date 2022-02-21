Gregory L. Henderson, 67 of Farmville, passed away from COVID complications on the evening of Friday, Feb. 18. He was surrounded by family when he left this world, and was met in heaven by his parents, Bessie and Leon Henderson and his sister, Juanita Nixon.

Greg leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Gail; his sister, Jackie Wilkinson; his two daughters, Leslie (Ryan) Badger and Ashley (Dan) Yates; four grandchildren, Ellie Badger, Aubrey Yates, Addie Badger, and Trey Yates, along with many nieces and nephews.

Greg was a legend of a man, kind-hearted, fun loving and hard working. He loved fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and creating things with his own two hands. He was a loving husband, doting father, an amazing Pawpaw to his grandchildren and a fantastic friend to so many in his community. Greg had a gentle laugh that will be missed sorely by all who love him.

A memorial service for Greg will be held this coming spring.

Any memorial donations in Greg’s honor can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.