Grace McCraw Ownby, 100 of Dillwyn, crossed peacefully to her eternal home on Monday, Feb. 7, due to complications of dementia.

Grace was born June 24, 1921, the daughter of Guy and Pearl McCraw of Dillwyn. She was the widow of Newel Ownby, U.S. Navy retired, a devoted wife for 43 years. Grace was the last survivor of six McCraw children; Anna Guy M. LeSueur, Blanche M. Ownby (Frank), twin sister, Pauline M. Stimpson (Walter), Virginia M. Lumpkin (Nelson) and Dancy McCraw (Helen). Also preceding her in death, she had a daughter, Marjorie “LuLu” O. Hufham (Ray) and a grandson, Patrick Jones. There will be quite a homecoming in heaven.

Grace is survived by daughter, Macy O. and husband, Robert (Bob) Welsh, of Camden, North Carolina; grandchildren, Dawn Bonneford (Tim) of Maryland, Caren Sterling of Virginia, Jeremy Jones of Virginia, Jessie Swan (Dave) of Virginia and Angela Welsh of Elizabeth City, North Carolina and great grandchildren, Brittney Miller, Kaylee Bonnefond, Carson Spivey, Levi Jones, Preston Jones and Rachel Welsh. She also has quite a few dear nieces and nephews. A family who loved and will always be loved.

Grace has resided in North Carolina since Fall 2016. Living for two years with Macy and Bob. The remaining time at Brookdale Assisted Senior Living Facility, then moving into Clare Bridge, the Memory Care of the facility. Special thanks to a wonderful, caring staff at Brookdale.

Grace totally gave of herself as a caregiver to family and friends who needed her help. She was known for always remembering occasions with a card and probably held a record for getting the most writing on a card or postcard. Grace was always active in church wherever life took her. She owned the title “Oldest Living Member of Cedar Baptist Church” for quite a few years. Cedar Baptist was always considered home.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Dunkum Funeral Home, in Dillwyn. Following visitation a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cedar Baptist Building Fund, in memory of Grace, are welcome.

Dunkum Funeral Home is serving the family.