Timothy Eppes II, Class of 2023, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Longwood University. Those earning dean’s list honors have earned a semester grade-point average of 3.5 – 3.99. Eppes is majoring in English with a minor in Professional Writing. He is the son of Timothy and Shaunda Eppes of Burkeville and the grandson of James and Patricia Adams.