Earl Mottley, 89 of Concord, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Born in Buckingham County on June 27, 1932, he was the son of the late Joel Willie Mottley and Nannie Childress Mottley and was also preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Mottley Rogers, Shirley Mottley and Mary Lee Chernault; brothers, William, Eugene, and Haney “Bobby” Mottley and a grandson, Tony Lee Driskill.

Earl was the Owner and CEO of Mottley Foils, Inc., Farmville. He was a member of Thomas Terrace Baptist Church.

Earl was a very loving and caring person, and had a very generous way about him, toward his family and community. He loved the Lord and his family, and everyone that knew him, knew of his love and appreciation for tractors. And, you haven’t heard a good rendition of George Jones’ songs, unless you heard Earl singing them at Karaoke. He was a dedicated husband, loving father, grandfather and friend.

Earl is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of twenty-two years, Nancy Mays Driskill Mottley; sons, William “Billy” Mottley (Polly) and Kenneth “Neal” Driskill (Lisa); one brother, Kirby Mottley; grandchildren, Travis Driskill (Kayla), Heather Ferguson (Nick) and Zackary Ferguson (Rebecca); great-grandson, Hunter Driskill, Landyn Brown, Carter Driskill and Bauer Ferguson. His grandchildren were the light of his eyes. Earl is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held, Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Concord Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Grooms officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, 10660 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg, VA 24504.

