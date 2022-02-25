Duffy named Player of the Week

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) senior midfielder Sean Duffy has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Week for the period Feb. 14-20.

Duffy helped the Tigers open the 2022 season with a 19-11 victory past visiting Southern Virginia University on Feb. 19. He registered a career-high eight points, including a personal-best seven goals, along with one assist. Three of the goals and the assist came in the first quarter when H-SC took a 7-3 lead after the opening 15 minutes. Duffy, who scored one man-up goal on the day, had one ground ball, as well, and 10-15 shots were on target (66.7%).

H-SC (1-0), ranked 16th in this week’s Inside Lacrosse Division III Top 20, and 20th in this week’s United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Dynamic Men’s Coaches Division III Poll, will host non-conference opponent and nationally-ranked No. 5/6 Christopher Newport University (2-0) on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium.