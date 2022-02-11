Drugs stolen from pharmacy

The Farmville Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft that occurred at Farmville Family Pharmacy located at 1538 South Main Street, on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

According to a release from The Farmville Police Department at approximately 12:25 a.m. three subjects forced entry into the business taking merchandise from the business.

According to investigators, numerous prescription medications were taken.

The investigating officers believe the subjects fled the scene in a dark colored Toyota SUV.

Farmville Police is continuing to investigate the crime. Anyone with information about this incident, to please contact the Police Department at 434-392-9259, or use our anonymous Tip411 application. Tip411 is available as a free download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, simply search “Farmville PD Tip411”. It is also available on our website at www.farmvilleva.com. You can also text a tip to 847411, but you must begin your message with the key word “FarmvillePD”.

Assisting with this investigation were officers from the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Longwood University Police Department, and Virginia State Police.