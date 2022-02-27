Deborah “Debbie” Clements Kennell, 62, entered into eternal peace on Feb. 15. She was the daughter of James Clements, and Betty Webb, and was raised by her loving stepmother, Patricia Robbins.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Kennell; her two children, Chris Kennell and Sarah Church; her three grandchildren, Zara, Ryan and Dustin and her four half-sisters.

Debbie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and truly devoted to her family. She loved animals, children, yellow roses, bears, giraffes and her country home.

Debbie graduated from Kecoughtan High School in 1977. Shortly after graduation, she married her husband, Tim Kennell, of 44 years and became a homemaker: raising her children.

Debbie was always involved in her local community as a softball coach, community advocate, chairperson of social services, Cumberland Christmas mother and a founding member of the Friends of Bear Creek Lake State Park. Debbie always had clothes and toys in the trunk of her car, ready to distribute to help a displaced family. Anyone that new Debbie loved Debbie. She was known as “Mom” and “Mimi” to any child she ever knew or met.

A celebration of life service was held Monday, Feb. 21, at 2 p.m., at the Bear Creek Hall in Bear Creek Lake State Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Friends of Bear Creek Lake State Park or the Cumberland Christmas Mother.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at VCU hospital for their comfort and care of Debbie.