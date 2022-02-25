County, town show support of schools

Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Chair Odessa H. Pride Ed.D. and Town of Farmville Mayor David Whitus signed a joint proclamation on Tuesday, Feb. 22 recognizing Wednesday, Feb. 23 as Local Schools Appreciation Day.

The joint resolution was presented Tuesday, during a rally in support of school personnel, on the Prince Edward County Courthouse steps in downtown Farmville.

The proclamation cited that Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville are proud to be home to Prince Edward County Public Schools, Fuqua School, Full Circle School and Sunrise Learning Center; and that each of these institutions makes a meaningful contribution to the educational opportunities available to the families of the Prince Edward – Farmville community.

It was further noted that during these extraordinary times of battling a global pandemic, our local school employees have innovated, improvised and prevailed over the disruptions and unprecedented challenges of managing both remote and in-person learning; and our local schools and their employees go above and beyond to engage, inspire, foster curiosity and happiness in our students, and empower them to achieve their dream and prepare for success beyond the classroom.

The County of Prince Edward and the Town of Farmville encourage all members of our community to join with us in expressing appreciation to the teachers, transportation, food service, maintenance, grounds and housekeeping employees, secretaries and administrators, support staff, principals, coaches, nurses, counselors, school resource officers and volunteers, for their dedication and commitment to the children of Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville.

A Prince Edward County Facebook post further stated, “Full Circle School, Fuqua School, Prince Edward County Public Schools, and Sunrise Early Learning Center, we see you, we appreciate you, we support you!”