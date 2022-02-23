Conference champions

The Prince Edward County Middle School girls basketball team won the Southside Middle School Conference Championship. The girls had a record of 11-0 for the regular season, making them the Western division champs and then they went on to a record of 14-0 winning the conference championship against Powhatan 37-23. This is the first year that the middle school has been undefeated and won a championship. Pictured, from left, front row, Assistant Coaches ShaQuinta Scott, John Robertson and Head Coach Nicole Wahrman; second row, Sarah Luca, Keshaunna Peaks, Taniyah Johnson, Aliyah Rachels, Madisen Tillerson, Anayshia Clark, Zy’Onna Lockett; back row, Kamya Killebrew, Kami Patterson, Jaliyah Eppes, Kyla Barksdale and Mar’Liah Watson.