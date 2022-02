The Cumberland Garden Club held their annual Christmas Party on Dec. 7. Club member Nancy Coxon hosted the party at her home. The group participated in a fun gift exchange and enjoyed a delicious potluck meal together. Pictured are, back row: Helen Meinhard, Nell Spain, Janet Powers, Pat Parker, Debbie Boutilier, Pat Adams, Barbara Daniels, Mary Ann Emery; front row: Nancy Coxon, Claire Landis, and President Elaine Myers.