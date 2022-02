Charles Henry Haigh, 88 of Cumberland, passed away on Feb.16. He was predeceased by his daughter, Anna Strauss.

He is survived by his son, Charles Jr. and wife, Joanne; one daughter, Bella Hall of Richmond; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The services are private and the family request that donations be made to the local SPCA in his memory and his love for animals.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.