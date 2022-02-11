Charles Benton Warren

Sept. 12, 1959 – Feb. 7, 2022

Charles “Charlie” Warren, 62, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Feb. 7, in Farmville.

Charlie was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he considered it an honor to serve his country for more than twenty years. He was devoted to his family, retiring in Amelia to be close to his parents and enjoy his golden years. Charlie was a very gifted bowler and loved the game of golf.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leigh Ann Warren (of Riverside, California); his mother, Flora Carter Marie Warren (of Amelia); his sisters, Linda Waggoner (of Panama City, Florida) and Joy Hutchison (of Nottoway).

He is survived by his father, Charles B. Warren (of Amelia); sister, Donna Smith and her husband, Bo (of Chesterfield); his daughters, Amber Davis and her husband, Josh (of Farmville), Jenni Thomas and her husband, Dan (of Navarre, Florida); his six grandchildren of whom he was incredibly proud and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A graveside service will be held for the family on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m., at Little Flock Cemetery, 5201 Little Flock Church Lane, Amelia Court House, VA 23002. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5 at 11 a.m., at Riverside Community Church at 45 Simpson Road, Prospect VA 23960.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amelia County High School Golf Team, 8500 Otterburn Road, Amelia VA 23002.