Carl Henry Kelsey, 90, died on Feb. 7, at VCU/MCV. Special thanks to all the nurses and doctors there for the care provided.

Born Oct. 21, 1931, Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Philander and Ruby Baldwin Kelsey; his brothers, Philander Jr., Milton, Franklin and Raymond Kelsey and his sisters, Libby Welchlin, Lucille Gee, Jean Palmer, Rachel McBride, Rebecca Newman, Helen Breckinridge and Ruth Simpson.

He is survived by his wife, Sadie Rasnick Kelsey; daughter, Jennifer Kelsey Dickson Lawhorne (Mark); son, William Caleb Kelsey (Nancy); grandsons, Nick Kelsey and Justin Chilton (Emily); granddaughter, Abby Kelsey (Evan Scheible); sister, Nancy Williams and sister-in-law, Peggy Kelsey. He will forever be remembered as “Uncle Carl” to many nieces and nephews who stayed in touch over the years.

Carl graduated from Farmville High School and briefly attended Hampden-Sydney College, where he remained an avid sports fan. He served in the U.S. Army stationing in England during the Korean Conflict. Although a farmer for life, he was led to become a police officer for the Town of Farmville for over 40 years.

Carl was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church serving both Appomattox P.E. (Prince Edward) and Farmville Presbyterian Churches for many years.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. The service will be held 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at Farmville Presbyterian Church. His ashes will be laid to rest at the Amelia Veteran Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Farmville Presbyterian Church 200 W Third Street, Farmville, VA 23901 or Samaritans Purse (Operation Christmas Child). Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.