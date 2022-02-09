Benny Ray Warner, 72 of Dillwyn, departed his earthly home on Feb. 6.

One of 6 children he was born on July 31, 1949, in Portsmouth. Benny received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 13. He served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves and retired from CenturyLink.

He is survived by his two daughters, Genevieve Knowlton of Dillwyn and Joan Renee Warner (Matt) of Charlottesville; siblings, Gary Warner (Melanie), Brenda W. Senger (Paul), Barry Warner (Lisa) and Perry Warner; sister-in-law, Lynn Warner; grandchildren, Meredith Wilson and Chandler Warner; as well as 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid gold panner, fisherman, and hunter. He always had a story to tell. “Gentle Ben”, as he was known, had a kind heart and generous giving spirit.

In Benny’s honor, memorial contributions may be sent to Concord Baptist Church, 6114 Deer Run Road, Farmville, VA 23091, “Sponsor a Youth” to attend Christian Camp.

A private family service will be held later.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.