Artist workshop set

The Central Virginia Arts (CVA) is holding its first Workshop of the new year on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) basement. The Street Photography workshop will be taught by Jaclyn Kolev Brown and is open to the public. The cost of this workshop is $25 for CVA Members and $40 for non-members. To register for this workshop call Debbie McClintock at (434) 394-2394.

Jaclyn is an artist, photographer and educator living in Richmond. She earned a BA in Photography from the University of Hartford in 2018, and a BFA in Photography and Film from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 2013. She currently teaches at VCU and does freelance work.

In this workshop, Brown will show you how to capture decisive moments that communicate the energy of a particular place. The workshop will start by studying the masters of street photography, and their various methods for approaching strangers for portraits, creating strong compositions and imaging, and how to re-see the everyday in a fresh way. Time will be spent in the workshop and going out on location as a group to photograph. After the shoot, a selection of images will be chosen and critiqued, to encourage one another in growth of photographic skills, and love for photography. All kinds of digital cameras and skill levels are welcome.

Founded in 1988, Central Virginia Arts Association, a partner of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, is a nonprofit organization bringing together artists and art appreciators at lectures, workshops, exhibits, tours and socials throughout the year. The CVA serves Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties. For more information, visit the website at: www.centralvirginiaarts.org, or email: info@centralvirginiaarts.org.