Area JMU fall graduates

Published 12:00 pm Sunday, February 13, 2022

By Staff Report

James Madison University (JMU) is pleased to announce the following students who graduated during the December 2021 commencement exercises.

• Megan Sadler of Cartersville who graduated with a degree(s) in occupational therapy.

• Shanika Dove of Farmville who graduated with a degree(s) in psychology.

