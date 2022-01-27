Tigers release baseball schedule

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) Head Baseball Coach Jeff Kinne announced his program’s upcoming 2022 schedule that includes 22 home games among 39 regular season contests and features 20 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games with 11 at home and nine on the road. The Tigers will open the campaign with a three-game non-conference series at home against Moravian (PA) including an opening day doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. and a single game on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. on Yank Bernier Field at the Ty Cobb Ballpark – Wurdeman Stadium.

H-SC will play four ODAC doubleheaders at home, including Washington and Lee on March 5 at 11 a.m., Roanoke on March 19 at noon, Bridgewater on April 16 at noon and ranked Shenandoah on April 30 at noon. The Tigers will play three single home games against conference members, including ranked Lynchburg on March 29 at 3:30 p.m., Virginia Wesleyan on April 12 at 3:30 p.m. and Randolph-Macon on April 20 at 3:30 p.m.

H-SC has three ODAC twinbills on the road, including at Ferrum on March 12 at 1 p.m., at Guilford (NC) on March 26 at noon and at Eastern Mennonite on April 2 at noon. The Tigers will play three single road games at league members, including at Virginia Wesleyan on March 23 at 3:30 p.m., at Randolph-Macon on April 6 at 3:30 p.m. and at ranked Lynchburg on April 26 at 3 p.m.

The non-conference schedule includes home-and-home games against Averett away on Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. and home on March 2, at 3 p.m.; ranked Christopher Newport away on March 7, at 3 p.m. and home on March 30, at 3:30 p.m.; and Mary Washington away on March 9, at 3 p.m. and home on March 16, at 3:30 p.m. H-SC will also participate in the Armstrong Invitational hosted by ranked Methodist (NC) on Feb. 26-27 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, playing three single games against DeSales (PA) on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., ranked Penn State Abington on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. and versus the host school Methodist on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.

Additional non-conference games include a pair of home games against Mary Baldwin on March 17, at 3:30 p.m. and April 7, at 3:30 p.m., a three-game series at home against Huntingdon (AL) on April 9, at noon and a doble header on April 10, at 1 p.m., along with a road doubleheader at former ODAC member Emory & Henry on April 23 at noon.

The 2022 ODAC Tournament is scheduled to begin on May 7-8 with the Best of Three Quarterfinals, prior to the conference tournament Final Four Double Elimination event on May 14-15.

H-SC returns 30 lettermen among 33 returners, including five position starters, as well as 14 pitchers among the lettermen-four of them starters on the mound. Among the returning position starters are senior first baseman Trey Karnes and senior outfielder Max Lipscomb. Karnes (.346, 3 HRs, 18 RBIs) and Lipscomb (.359, 10 RBIs) each earned Third Team All-ODAC honors last spring. Among the returning starting pitchers are senior right-hander Trenton Tiller and junior right-hander Justin Woodall. Tiller (3-4, 4.70 ERA, 43K) and Woodall (4-1, 3.00, 69K) combined for 21 starts and 112 strikeouts over 114.2 innings.

Coach Kinne, assisted by Robbie Bailey ‘10, Billy Catron and Jonathan Triesler ‘20, has added 18 newcomers to the program for the upcoming campaign.