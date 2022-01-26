Tigers earns big home win

Sophomore Davidson Hubbard scored a game-high 15 points to lead Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) to a 62-58 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball home win past Guilford College (GC) on Tuesday night at S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. Junior Ryan Clements added 12 points for the host Tigers, who led 38-23 at halftime while improving to 10-5 overall, 5-3 in the ODAC. Liam Ward scored 14 points for the visiting Quakers, who had their recent eight-game winning streak halted while dropping to 10-4 overall, 6-1 in the ODAC.

“Nice to finally win a close one,” said third-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “We knew it was going to be a very physical game and I thought our guys rose to the challenge. Big league win.”

H-SC scored the first six points of the contest and took an early 11-2 advantage at 15:59, getting a game-opening three-point field goal from Hubbard, a free throw followed by a steal and layup by Clements, and a three-pointer from sophomore Alex Elliott along with a layup by Elliott. GC, receiving votes in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25, used an 8-4 run to close to within 15-10 at 10:49, but the Tigers scored six unanswered points to lead 21-10 with 9:37 on the first-half clock-Hubbard adding four quick points and fifth-year Jake Hahn adding a jumper. The Garnet & Grey outscored the Quakers 17-13 over the remainder of the opening half to lead 38-23 at the intermission, as sophomore Adam Brazil, sophomore D.J. Wright, Clements and junior Miles Harris each contributed three-pointers-two by Wright-as well as a basket by junior Chase Turner.

GC began the second half with a 17-3 run to close to within 41-40 with 12:51 remaining, getting five points each from Ward and Julius Burch during the outburst. H-SC responded with a quick 10-3 run to lead 51-43 at 10:19, getting a pair of three-pointers from Hubbard. The Quakers answered back with another run, 11-3, to tie the contest at 54-54 with 5:17 left to play. The home team scored six-straight points to lead 60-54 at 1:14, getting baskets from Hahn, Hubbard and Clements, before the visitors were within 60-58 after a pair of free throws with 16-seconds remaining, but Clements secured the outcome with two free throws at the 10-second mark.

Hubbard led H-SC with his game-high 15 points, adding a team-high eight rebounds. Clements added 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and a game-high three steals for the Tigers. Wright finished with eight points off the bench, while Elliott and Hahn each contributed seven points-with Elliott adding six rebounds and Hahn added seven rebounds off the bench. H-SC shot 41% (23-56) from the field, including 33% (10-30) on three-pointers, and 67% (6-9) at the free throw line.

Ward led GC with his team-high 14 points, adding five rebounds. Tyler Dearman had 12 points for the Quakers, and Jaylen Gore added 11 points and five rebounds. Burch finished with nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds. GC shot 37% (22-60) from the field, including 26% (7-27) on three-pointers, and 64% (7-11) at the line.

H-SC will host archrival and nationally-ranked No. 1 Randolph-Macon College on Thursday night, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. The contest against the top-ranked Yellow Jackets will be a ticketed game. Tickets are frree, but only those with tickets will be allowed to enter Fleet Gym. Please stop by the athletic office in the Kirk Athletic Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily to pick-up tickets for the game. If there are any tickets remaining, those tickets will be available when the doors open on Thursday at 6 p.m.