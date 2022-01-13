Tigers Defeat visiting Randolph

Sophomore Davidson Hubbard scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to lead Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) to a 73-72 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball home win past Randolph College on Wednesday night at S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. Fifth-year Jake Hahn added 14 points, junior Ryan Clements had 12 points and sophomore D.J. Wright contributed 11 points for the host Tigers, who improved to 8-3 overall, 3-1 in the ODAC. Jordan Phillips-McLoyd scored a game-high 26 points for the visiting WildCats, who dropped to 3-9 overall, 0-4 in the ODAC.

“Great to get back on our home court tonight!” said third-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “Any ODAC win is a big win, and I am proud of the fight our guys have. Our guys came together and found a way to get it done.”

The closely-played contest featured 18 lead changes and was tied seven times throughout the hard-fought 40 minutes. H-SC scored the game’s first basket courtesy of a layup from junior Miles Harris at 18:30, and the Tigers led 14-11 after a three-point field goal by Hubbard at 12:44. A three-pointer from Phillips-McLoyd had Randolph ahead 20-16 with 10:20 on the clock, and the WildCats still led by four at 30-26 at 5:18. The home team got a pair of free throws from sophomore Alex Elliott at the five-minute mark, and Hubbard scored on a layup at 4:48, but neither team managed any points over the remainder of the opening half as the contest was tied at 30-30 at the intermission.

The Tigers began the second half with a three-pointer by sophomore Adam Brazil just nine-seconds in, and extended the advantage to 39-35 at 16:42 following a basket inside from Hubbard. Randolph, however, used a 14-5 run to take its largest lead of the night at 49-44 with 13:19 remaining. H-SC, though, answered back with 15-straight points to go ahead 59-49 at 9:42 for its biggest lead … the quick outburst featuring eight points from Clements and seven points from Hubbard, including consecutive three-pointers by Clements to close the run. The Garnet and Grey still led 62-55 with 7:55 left after a three-pointer from Brazil, but the visitors used a 12-2 run to retake the lead at 67-64 at 4:46. Wright answered for H-SC with back-to-back three-pointers for a 70-67 advantage with 3:38 remaining, before Hahn (1-2) and Clements (2-2) secured the outcome with 3-4 free throws-the latter coming with 3.3-seconds on the clock-ahead of a halfcourt three-pointer at the buzzer by the WildCats that provided for the final margin.

Hubbard led H-SC with his career-high 21 points, adding nine rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench. Hahn added 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and a career-high and game-high five steals for the Tigers. Clements finished with 12 points off the bench, scoring all his points during the second half after not playing in the first half. Wright contributed 11 points. H-SC shot 42% (26-62) from the field, including 33% (9-27) on three-pointers, and 63% (12-19) at the free throw line.

Phillips-McLoyd led Randolph with his game-high 26 points, including seven three-pointers. Danny Bickey added 15 points for the WildCats, and Jerry Goodman had 10 points and a game-high eight assists. Randolph shot 43% (28-65) from the field, including 42% (14-33) on three-pointers, and 67% (2-3) at the line.

H-SC will play again on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. on the road at ODAC member Bridgewater College in Bridgewater.